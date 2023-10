HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Winner stayed undefeated on the season as they shutout West Central 28-0.

The Warriors jumped out to a 14-0 first half lead. They doubled that in the second half to improve 7-0.

It’ll be the first loss of the season for West Central as they fall to 6-1.

Winner hosts Mount Vernon/Plankinton in the regular season finale on October 13th, at 7 p.m.

You can view highlights from Winner’s victory in the videoplayer above.