Wilson returns, propels Jackrabbits to win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — Douglas Wilson’s return was the spark South Dakota State needed, as the Jackrabbits opened Summit League play with an 83-77 win over Western Illinois Friday night in Frost Arena.

The reigning Summit League Player of the Year, Wilson posted a game-high on 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Wilson logged 26 off the bench after missing the previous four games.

Luke Appel tied his career high, scoring 16 points while grabbing five rebounds. Baylor Scheierman added 16 points, nine boards and four assists for the Jacks (7-3, 1-0 in the Summit League).

Adam Anhold posted a career-high 16 points to lead the Leathernecks, who fell to 2-8 overall and 1-3 in league play.

SDSU needed a boost after seeing Western Illinois jump out to a 7-0 lead. The Leathernecks maintained a 20-14 edge with 8:55 left in the half before the hosts turned it on.

The Jacks scored on 12 straight possessions, compiling runs of 7-0 and 14-0 amid a 21-2 onslaught that propelled SDSU to a 41-28 halftime advantage.

Another flurry opened the second stanza, as SDSU scored on six straight trips and led 54-32 with 16:41 left.

Trailing by 17 entering the game’s final 10 minutes, the Leathernecks rattled off 20 of the next 25 points, coming within two at the 1:41 mark. SDSUs Luke Appel converted a layup off Wilson’s feed, and after a Leatherneck turnover, the Jacks finished things at the free throw line.

Making up for a subpar night at the line, State hit on 9-of-10 in the final 41 seconds to secure the win. The Jacks finished 18-of-27 at the free throw stripe.

SDSU only committed eight turnovers while forcing 15, compiling a 21-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

Notes

Appel scored a career-high 16 points against Mount Marty on Monday and matched that total Friday.

Wilson had not played since Dec. 4, missing the previous four games.

The Jacks outscored the Leathernecks 50-32 in the paint.

SDSU leads the all-time series 29-5.

Up Next

South Dakota State and Western Illinois meet again Saturday at 7:30 in Frost Arena.