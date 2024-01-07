SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Alondes Williams scored 55 points — the ninth most points in a G League game — to lead the Sioux Falls Skyforce to a 138-130 comeback win over the Salt Lake City Stars at the Sanford Pentagon Sunday.

Williams shot 21-for-30 from the field and converted 4-for-6 from 3-point land. He was also 5-for-7 from the free throw line. The point guard added eight rebounds and seven assists. His point total is the most by a player in a single game since Grand Rapids’ Nik Stauskas scored 57 in 2022.

Sioux Falls trailed 73-55 at halftime before outscoring Salt Lake City 49-26 in the third quarter. The Skyforce shot 53.3% for the game.

Three other Skyforce players posted double figures. Cole Swider poured in 37 points on 7-for-11 shooting from downtown. He tallied a double-double with 12 boards. Justin Champagnie also registered a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Bryson Warren added 10 points off the bench.

Sioux Falls hits the road for a showdown with the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.