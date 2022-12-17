Click the video player above to see an in depth preview of SDSU vs. Montana State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NDSU football team is headed back to the FCS National Championship, following a narrow 35-32 win over Incarnate Word on Friday.

That now sets up the potential for a Dakota Marker rematch in the title game, which would be the first time the two met in the championship.

While the idea of an NDSU vs. SDSU National Championship game sounds fun, it’s not even close to set in stone.

First, the Jackrabbits have to play in the FCS Semifinals on Saturday against Montana State.

The Bobcats defeated SDSU in last year’s semifinals by a final of 31-17, but that game was in Bozeman, Montana. This year’s semifinal is in Brookings as the Jacks are the top seed in the playoffs.

The toughest challenge for SDSU will be trying to slow down the Montana State offense.

The Bobcats have the third best scoring offense in the FCS as they’re scoring 44.8 points per game.

MSU will look to use their rushing offense, which is the top rushing attack in the FCS. They average 331.8 yards per game.

Tommy Mellott is one of the top rushers in the country, even though he’s the starting quarterback. Mellott has thrown for 1,507 yards and rushed for 1,065 yards.

Sean Chambers splits time with Mellott at quarterback and the duo has combined for 1,893 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.

SDSU fans may be looking forward to a chance at the National Championship, especially knowing it’s against NDSU, a team they already defeated this season.

However, SDSU players and coaches would be the first to say they have to focus on Montana State first, especially knowing how talented the Bobcats are.

Saturday’s semifinal kicks off at 3 p.m. in Brookings. You can follow along with the action by viewing our live blog on KELOLAND.com.