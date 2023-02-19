ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Ryan Hartman knocked in a rebound to put Minnesota ahead with 21 seconds left in a 4-3 win over Nashville.

Hartman’s goal came 26 seconds after Nino Niederreiter tied the game for the Predators. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Brandon Duhaime had the first goal for Minnesota.

The Wild won in regulation for the first time in 13 games since Jan. 17. Tommy Novak and Roman Josi each scored for Nashville and assisted on Niederreiter’s goal. Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson still improved to 9-1-1 in his last 11 home starts.