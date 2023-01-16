ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension.

Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30. The deal kicks in next season. He was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer. Minnesota paid up for Boldy before he has played in 100 NHL games.

The 21-year-old has 68 points in 89 regular-season games, including 29 points in 42 games this season. Boldy is the latest young player to cash in early off his entry-level contract after Buffalo’s Tage Thompson, New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and Dallas’ Jason Robertson.