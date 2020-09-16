Wild sign defenseman Brodin to 7-year, $42 million extension

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Minnesota Wild
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension.

This makes another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group. Brodin’s new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season and carry a $6 million annual cap charge through 207-28.

The 27-year-old native of Sweden was drafted by the Wild with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft. He had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games in the virus-shortened season. He also led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests