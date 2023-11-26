DETROIT (KELO) — The Minnesota Wild suffered its seventh straight loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings Sunday.

The Red Wings got the scoring going four minutes into the contest on David Perron’s power-play goal. The Wild knotted the game at 1 when Joel Eriksson Ek found the back of the net on a redirect while Minnesota had a man advantage.

Dylan Larkin scored the eventual game-winner in the second period on a rebound off his own miss. The Red Wings added two more goals in the third period.

The Wild outshot the Red Wings 38-23.

Minnesota is slated to return home for a showdown with the Blues on Tuesday.