ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout to send the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild.

Eetu Luostarinen scored in regulation for Florida, which has won four of its past five games.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for the Panthers in a low-scoring game with plenty of scoring opportunities. Bobrovsky stopped two of the three players he faced in the shootout.

Filip Gustavsson nearly matched Bobrovsky save for save, making 33 saves for Minnesota.

Kirill Kaprizov scored in regulation for the Wild, who have lost four of five since the All-Star break.