Wild edge Oilers 6-5

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal with 4:47 remaining in the third period, Ryan Donato scored for the third straight game and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Thursday night.

Jordan Greenway, Jason Zucker, Marcus Foligno and Luke Kunin added goals for Minnesota, which has points in 13 of its past 14 games.

Rookie goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stayed unbeaten in four career games with 28 saves for the Wild.

Oscar Klefbom, Leon Draisaitl, Gaetan Haas, Connor McDavid and James Neal scored for Edmonton, which is 2-5-1 in its past eight games. Oilers goaltender Mike Smith stopped 21 shots.