COVID-19 in South Dakota: 25 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 872
Wild drop interim tag to make Dean Evason full-time coach

KELO Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have made Dean Evason their full-time head coach. The club signed him to a two-year contract extension at the commencement of training camp for the restarted NHL season.

Evason’s deal will expire after the 2021-22 season. The 55-year-old was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau was fired. The Wild went 8-4 under him until the virus outbreak prompted the league to shut down.

Minnesota will play Vancouver in the qualifying round of the 24-team tournament. The a best-of-five series begins on Aug. 2.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

