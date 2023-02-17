ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Matt Boldy scored in the shootout and Filip Gustavsson turned back the tying attempt to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

Boldy beat Jake Oettinger with a backhand shot and Gustavsson stopped Wyatt Johnson’s attempt to seal the win. Gustavsson also stopped Dallas’ Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin in the shootout to set up Boldy’s chance to score the go-ahead tally.

Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota in regulation, while Jamie Benn scored for Dallas.

