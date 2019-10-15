Wild blank Senators 2-0 for 1st win of the season

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Alex Stalock stopped all 26 shots he faced and the Minnesota Wild picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Victor Rask and Zach Parise scored third-period goals for the Wild (1-4-0).

Stalock, in his first start of the season, earned his sixth career shutout.

Craig Anderson stopped 33 shots for the Senators (1-4-0), who wrapped up a four-game homestand with a 1-3-0 record.

After two scoreless periods, the Wild opened the scoring midway through the third. Rask had a great takeaway on Jean-Gabriel Pageau and then beat Anderson short-side.

Parise added an empty-net goal to seal the win after the Senators failed to take advantage of their fifth power play late in the game.

Ottawa pulled Anderson to have a two-man advantage but failed to register a shot on goal.

The Senators were 0 for 5 on the power play to drop to 0 for 17 with the man advantage this season. Ottawa’s best chances Monday came in the second period, but Stalock made a couple of big saves.

There was a scary moment for the Senators late in the second as Anderson took a skate in the head when Jason Zucker fell after being tripped by Thomas Chabot. Anderson remained in the game.

A scoreless first period saw the Wild outshoot the Senators 11-7, but Ottawa had the edge in play. Ottawa blocked 11 of Minnesota’s shots.