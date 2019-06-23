Wife: David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s David Ortiz speaks during a news conference before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, in Boston. Officials say Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic on June 9, 2019, at an outdoor cafe, was the victim of […]

BOSTON (AP) – David Ortiz’s wife says he has moved out of intensive care.
    
Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.
    
Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.
    
Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.
    
 

