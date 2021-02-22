Wiedenfeld’s career night helps Coyotes sweep Bison

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota was strong from start to finish in registering a 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 Summit League volleyball victory over North Dakota State on Monday evening inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Maddie Wiedenfeld had a Coyote career-high 13 kills, hit .500 in the win and added two solo and three assisted blocks.

“Madison Jurgens and I’s connection has gotten a lot better this weekend and gotten more consistent so i think that played a huge role this weekend,” said Wiedenfeld. “(Plus) finding good spots on the court to put the ball in.”

Elizabeth Juhnke added 12 kills and 13 digs while Sami Slaughter had seven kills as South Dakota moved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Summit League.

“We as a group, really dialed it in in practice and worked really hard to get our game a little bit better,” said Juhnke.

Jurgens registered 35 assists to go with eight digs for a Coyotes team that hit .257 for the match and defensively limited North Dakota State to a .092 hitting percentage.

Lolo Weideman, fresh off a four-set career-high 25 digs on Sunday, added 15 more on Monday in three sets, an average of over 4.5 a set this weekend.

“A good win for our team, obviously being at home helps,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “Being able to sweep them after a very, very hard-fought battle last night was good for our team.

“You saw us develop a little bit more and show some of our other offensive weapons.”

Set one featured three lead changes and four ties as South Dakota, with six kills from Juhnke and four from Wiedenfeld, surged from a 5-5 tie to 11-8 lead to 16-10 lead to a 25-14 set victory.

Wiedenfeld had four kills and both of her solo blocks in set two, while Jurgens had 13 assists as the Coyotes once again used a surge in the middle of the set to take control.

Much like Sunday’s match, a four-set Coyote win, set three was another back-and-forth tussle that featured six lead changes and 12 ties. North Dakota State held set leads of 21-19 and 22-20 before South Dakota evened the set at 22-22 on a kill from Juhnke and then saw the Summit League’s leading attacker finish off the match with kills on South Dakota’s points 23 and 25, sandwiched around a Bison error.

South Dakota travels to Brookings for a two-game set beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. at Frost Arena. Monday’s match is a 7 p.m. first serve.