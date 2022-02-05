SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Some more big time high school hoops at the pentagon, Sioux Valley was taking on White River. Late in the 4th, the Cossacks were down six when Parker Puetz drove baseline and would get the reverse to go. 59-55 White River in front. During the next possession for the Tigers, Dylan Marshall would find himself in the lane and then after pivoting would hit Denreal Cuevas for the lay up. White River moved back in front by six.

The very next trip down the court for Sioux Valley, Oliver Vincent would drive then dish for Alec Squires for the two handed throw down. It was back to a 4 point game. Now under 2 minutes to go, The Tigers lead was down to just one when Dylan Marshall pulled up from just inside the arc and would splash it home. White River would hang on the for 64-62 win over Sioux Valley.