Brookings, S.D. (SDSU) -- Cole Frahm kicked a 29-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining to lift eighth-ranked South Dakota State to a 19-17 victory over Youngstown State in Missouri Valley Football Conference action Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

With the victory, SDSU improved to 3-1 overall and in league play. YSU dropped to 0-4 overall and in the MVFC.