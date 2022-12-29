Click the video player above to see highlights from the Hoop City Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The White River boys basketball team advanced to 6-1 on Thursday with a 71-66 win over Campbell County, Wyoming.

The Tigers were led by Joe Sayler who tallied a game high 36 points in the victory.

White River finished the classic with a 2-0 record, as they earned a 62-61 win over Bridgewater-Emery on Wednesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The Brandon Valley girls weren’t as fortunate on Thursday. They would fall to Providence Academy, Minnesota by a final of 58-23.