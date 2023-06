DES MOINES, IOWA (KELO) — The Western Christian soccer team advanced to the Iowa Class 1A State Championship, following a narrow 2-1 win.

The Wolfpack evened the game at one late in the second half.

Then in the tenth penalty kick round, it was Barett Bleeker’s goal, who lifted Western Christian to the 2-1 win.

They’ll play for the state championship on Saturday at 10 a.m.