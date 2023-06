DES MOINES, IOWA (KELO) — Western Christian took home their first ever sanctioned class ‘1A’ state title with a 2-nil win over Grundy Center/Gladbrook Reinbeck Saturday.

Miles Bacaam scored the first goal for the Wolfpack in the second half. A nice dagger shot from Bacaam scored the second goal of the game.

Western Christian knocked off the top seeded Rebels, ending the season with a 15-2 record. Grundy Center/ Gladbrook Reinbeck ended their season with a 20-1 record.