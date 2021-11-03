Western Christian advances to Iowa 2A State Volleyball Championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — The Western Christian Volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the Iowa 2A Quarterfinals on Tuesday, knocking off Beckman Catholic 3-2 to advance to the semifinals. The Wolfpack now find themselves a win away from their 18th state title after beating Osage in four sets Wednesday night.

Western Christian took an 18-17 lead late in the first set, and then outscored the Green Deveils 7-2 the rest of the way to take the opening set, 25-19.

But Osage would rally back in the second, winning it 25-11 to even the match at 1.

The third set was a tight one, eventually the Wolfpack picked up the 25-22 win to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Western Christian would finish off the semifinal with a 25-18 victory in the fourth to secure a spot in the Iowa 2A State Championship.

Western Christian will play top-seed Dike-New Hartford on Thursday in the Championship. That match is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m.