Western Christian advances to Iowa 2A State Volleyball Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — The Western Christian Volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the Iowa 2A Quarterfinals on Tuesday, knocking off Beckman Catholic 3-2 to advance to the semifinals. The Wolfpack now find themselves a win away from their 18th state title after beating Osage in four sets Wednesday night.

Western Christian took an 18-17 lead late in the first set, and then outscored the Green Deveils 7-2 the rest of the way to take the opening set, 25-19.

But Osage would rally back in the second, winning it 25-11 to even the match at 1.

The third set was a tight one, eventually the Wolfpack picked up the 25-22 win to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Western Christian would finish off the semifinal with a 25-18 victory in the fourth to secure a spot in the Iowa 2A State Championship.

Western Christian will play top-seed Dike-New Hartford on Thursday in the Championship. That match is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 