CORALVILLE, IOWA (KELO) — Western Christian is headed to the 3A State Championship, following an impressive performance Wednesday.

The Wolfpack ran past Union Community 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-1).

Western Christian was led by Keana Wynja who smacked 15 kills. Shayna Van Dyken added 13.

Breya Van Kley had a match high 28 assists.

The Wolfpack will now play Mount Vernon in the class 3A State Championship. Those two will play at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.