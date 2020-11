FARGO, N.D. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede were smiling from ear to ear when Michael Citara tallied the first Herd hat trick in over a season as the final minutes of a 3-1 game began ticking away at SCHEELS Arena Saturday night. The Fargo Force on the other hand were getting ready to score three unanswered in the final six to take a 4-3 victory. Burnham made the start in net and was able to stop 34 of 38 shots on net.

While the score at the end of the first period read 0-0, the Sioux Falls Stampede were on their heels much of the first stanza. The Force were able to earn two power play opportunities and pepper goaltender Trent Burnham, who was making his third start in net of the season, with 14 shots. By comparison the Stampede were only able to get off five.