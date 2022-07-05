SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns on Wednesday, as two cross town foes write another chapter in the Post 15 rivalry.

Post 15 East is coming off a 40-14 season, that saw them finish runner-up in the Class ‘A’ state tournament.

“I think that experience from last year, has carried over to this year with our team leaders. Knowing what you have to do to win a legion baseball game and you can see that on the field when they play,” Hughes said.

This season, Sioux Falls East is off to a 21-10 start one month into the season. Much of that success can be credited to their offense, which is producing more than eight runs per contest.

“We know we can put up seven, eight, nine runs and then go from there. I think right now, one through nine is a tough out for us and we can get guys on base anyway, by walks, hits, doubles, we’ve got some power as well. As a coach, it’s a blessing to have that,” Hughes said.

Sioux Falls West, on the other hand, has relied on their arms as a three man rotation has been stellar this season, allowing less than four earned runs per contest.

“I would say it’s the focus and not giving away at bats. It’s something that we talk about with them all the time and an at bat in the first inning is as important as an at bat in the seventh,” Dubanoski said.

Wednesday will also be Military night, where the entire Sioux Empire Baseball Association will gather to honor veterans.

“We’ve got on our jersey, Post 15 and we can’t thank our legion enough for all they do with the pancake feeds and taking care of us. I think it’s always special, because it’s something near and dear,” Dubanoski said.

“I think it’s an awesome thing that Sioux Empire baseball does. To bring people out and honor our service men, things like that. It’s a whole community thing,” Hughes said.

It’ll be a showing of some of the top legion baseball in the state, with some bragging rights on the line.

“I think obviously, there’s a lot of pride in that game. I think everybody wants to be the best team in Sioux Falls. Since I’ve been a part of this, it’s a game that everyone circles on the calendar,” Dubanoski said.

Wednesday’s contest will livestream on KELOLAND.com. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.