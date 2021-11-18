West Sioux’s comeback falls short in Iowa 1A State Championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — West Sioux was back in the Iowa 1A State Football Championship after outlasting Dike-New Hartford in double overtime in the semifinals.

The Falcons would face a familiar opponent in the final, Van Meter, the team they beat in the semis back in 2018 when West Sioux won it all.

The Bulldogs would jump out to a 14-0 lead as quarterback Jack Pettit threw for one touchdown and ran in another in the opening half.

West Sioux would cut that deficit in half before halftime on a halfback pass as Blake Van Ballegooyen connected with Carter Bultman in the end zone to make it a 14-7 game at the break.

After Van Meter tacked on a field goal to build their lead to 10 in the 4th, West Sioux answered with a touchdown later in the quarter as Brady Lynott hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Wiggins.

But the Bulldogs were able to hang on for the 17-14 victory.