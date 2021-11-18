West Sioux’s comeback falls short in Iowa 1A State Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — West Sioux was back in the Iowa 1A State Football Championship after outlasting Dike-New Hartford in double overtime in the semifinals.

The Falcons would face a familiar opponent in the final, Van Meter, the team they beat in the semis back in 2018 when West Sioux won it all.

The Bulldogs would jump out to a 14-0 lead as quarterback Jack Pettit threw for one touchdown and ran in another in the opening half.

West Sioux would cut that deficit in half before halftime on a halfback pass as Blake Van Ballegooyen connected with Carter Bultman in the end zone to make it a 14-7 game at the break.

After Van Meter tacked on a field goal to build their lead to 10 in the 4th, West Sioux answered with a touchdown later in the quarter as Brady Lynott hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Wiggins.

But the Bulldogs were able to hang on for the 17-14 victory.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 