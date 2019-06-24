West Sioux standout picks Iowa State for football

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KELO) — A KELOLAND football player has made a big decision for his future.
West Sioux standout quarterback Hunter Dekkers announced on Twitter that following his senior year, he’ll be taking his talents to Ames, where he’ll play for Matt Cambell and the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Cyclones beat out plenty of suitors for the Hawarden native, including three other power five schools who had offered him.
Dekkers helped lead the Falcons to the Class 1A State Football title this past season, as he threw for over 3600 yards and 48 TD’s while adding seven touchdowns and nearly 600 yards on the ground as a junior.