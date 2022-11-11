CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — The West Sioux Football team is heading back to the Iowa 1A State Championship after rolling past Underwood 47-7 in Friday’s semifinals.
The Falcons came out of the gates on fire as Brady Lynott took the opening handoff 66 yards for a touchdown to give them an early 7-0 lead.
That opening touchdown only foreshadowed a dominant opening half in which the Falcons outscored the Eagles 30-7.
They’d shutout Underwood in the second half as they cruised to the 47-7 victory.
Quarterback Dylan Wiggins paced the Falcons offense with 4 total touchdowns as they combined for 481 yards in the win.
They’ll now get set to face top-seed Van Meter in the title game.