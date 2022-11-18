CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — West Sioux’s quest for a third State Title came up short in the Iowa 1A State Championship as they fell to Van Meter for the second straight season, 35-7.

Van Meter grabbed the 7-0 lead on its opening drive, Ben Gilliland connected with Carter Durflinger for an 18 yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs would add to their lead in the 2nd quarter on a Gilliland sneak, as they led 14-0 heading into halftime.

A pick-six early in the 3rd quarter extended Van Meter’s lead to 21-0. West Sioux would answer with a touchdown of their own, and used some trickery as Carter Bultman would find Mason Coppock for the TD.

But Van Meter would put the game away in the 4th quarter as they picked up the 35-0 victory.