West Sioux, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock open playoffs with wins

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KELO) — The Iowa High School Football playoffs kicked off Friday night and a pair of KELOLAND teams opened the postseason with victories as West Sioux and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock each won their first round matchup.

The Falcons scored 50 unanswered in their 57-7 victory over West Monona, while Central Lyon/George-Little Rock took down Estherville Lincoln Central 38-23.

Iowa High School Football Playoff Results
IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs

First Round

AC/GC 40, South Hamilton, Jewell 22

Beckman, Dyersville 42, South Hardin 6

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Dike-New Hartford 49, Eagle Grove 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 18, Denver 13

Pella Christian 42, Mediapolis 21

Regina, Iowa City 41, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19

Ridge View 14, Treynor 0

Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant-Bennett 8

South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13

Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley 3

Van Meter 77, Pleasantville 14

West Branch 35, Eldon Cardinal 6

West Sioux 57, West Monona 7

Western Christian 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

Woodward-Granger 7, Interstate 35,Truro 0

IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs

First Round

Camanche 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 20

Central Lyon 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 23

Clear Lake 41, Unity Christian 28

Greene County 55, Roland-Story, Story City 14

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 25

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Northeast, Goose Lake 28

Monticello 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 35

North Fayette Valley 29, New Hampton 28

OA-BCIG 56, Red Oak 0

PCM, Monroe 14, Clarinda 13

Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7

Spirit Lake 46, Osage 20

Waukon 38, West Liberty 34

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

West Marshall, State Center 42, Centerville 0

Williamsburg 40, Clarke, Osceola 0

IHSAA Class A Playoffs

First Round

Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29

Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70, Tri-Center, Neola 54

Lisbon 30, Bellevue 27

Logan-Magnolia 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14

Lynnville-Sully 40, Highland, Riverside 15

Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20

North Butler, Greene 12, Starmont 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16

North Tama, Traer 23, Wapello 22

South O’Brien, Paullina 21, IKM-Manning 7

Southwest Valley 53, Ogden 22

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Alburnett 6

West Hancock, Britt 43, Alta-Aurelia 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 46, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

IHSAA Eight Man Playoffs

First Round

Audubon 55, Stanton 20

CAM, Anita 66, East Mills 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Tripoli 12

Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8

English Valleys, North English 36, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 15

Fremont Mills, Tabor 68, Baxter 38

Kee, Lansing 50, Northwood-Kensett 45

Kingsley-Pierson 30, Harris-Lake Park 13

Lenox 52, Lamoni 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 74, B-G-M 52

Montezuma 36, New London 34

Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28

St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Springville 14

WACO, Wayland 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36

