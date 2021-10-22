West Sioux, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock open playoffs with wins

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KELO) — The Iowa High School Football playoffs kicked off Friday night and a pair of KELOLAND teams opened the postseason with victories as West Sioux and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock each won their first round matchup.
The Falcons scored 50 unanswered in their 57-7 victory over West Monona, while Central Lyon/George-Little Rock took down Estherville Lincoln Central 38-23.
Iowa High School Football Playoff Results
IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs
First Round
AC/GC 40, South Hamilton, Jewell 22
Beckman, Dyersville 42, South Hardin 6
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Dike-New Hartford 49, Eagle Grove 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 18, Denver 13
Pella Christian 42, Mediapolis 21
Regina, Iowa City 41, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19
Ridge View 14, Treynor 0
Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant-Bennett 8
South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13
Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley 3
Van Meter 77, Pleasantville 14
West Branch 35, Eldon Cardinal 6
West Sioux 57, West Monona 7
Western Christian 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7
Woodward-Granger 7, Interstate 35,Truro 0
IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs
First Round
Camanche 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 20
Central Lyon 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 23
Clear Lake 41, Unity Christian 28
Greene County 55, Roland-Story, Story City 14
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 25
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Northeast, Goose Lake 28
Monticello 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 35
North Fayette Valley 29, New Hampton 28
OA-BCIG 56, Red Oak 0
PCM, Monroe 14, Clarinda 13
Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7
Spirit Lake 46, Osage 20
Waukon 38, West Liberty 34
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
West Marshall, State Center 42, Centerville 0
Williamsburg 40, Clarke, Osceola 0
IHSAA Class A Playoffs
First Round
Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29
Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70, Tri-Center, Neola 54
Lisbon 30, Bellevue 27
Logan-Magnolia 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14
Lynnville-Sully 40, Highland, Riverside 15
Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20
North Butler, Greene 12, Starmont 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16
North Tama, Traer 23, Wapello 22
South O’Brien, Paullina 21, IKM-Manning 7
Southwest Valley 53, Ogden 22
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Alburnett 6
West Hancock, Britt 43, Alta-Aurelia 7
Woodbury Central, Moville 46, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
IHSAA Eight Man Playoffs
First Round
Audubon 55, Stanton 20
CAM, Anita 66, East Mills 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Tripoli 12
Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8
English Valleys, North English 36, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 15
Fremont Mills, Tabor 68, Baxter 38
Kee, Lansing 50, Northwood-Kensett 45
Kingsley-Pierson 30, Harris-Lake Park 13
Lenox 52, Lamoni 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 74, B-G-M 52
Montezuma 36, New London 34
Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Springville 14
WACO, Wayland 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36