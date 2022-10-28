ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) – The Central Lyon Lions headed into the Iowa 2A playoffs with a perfect 9-0 record and were seeded as one of the top dogs.

Tonight they would take on Clarinda in their second round matchup.

In the 1st Quarter, the Lions were already in front 6-0 when the Iowa commit Zach Lutmer from a few yards would punch it home. The 2pt conversion was good putting Central Lyon in front 14-0.

After forcing a three and out, the Lyon offense was right back on the field and it was Lutmer again making things happen with his feet. He’d get dragged down after a gain of 32 yards putting the Lions in Cardinal territory.

Moments later, Lutmer would go to the air and his this pass was caught by Reece Vander Zee making it a 21-0 game in the blink of an eye.

In the 2nd quarter, off the zone read, Lutmer would keep and win the race to the pylon. CLGLR would advance with a 42-16 win over Clarinda.

Over in Hawarden, Iowa the West Sioux Falcons took on Kuemper Catholic.

In the early going Kuemper Catholic looked decent, Benjamin Gerkin would pick up 16 yards on the reception but the Falcon defense would hold from there.

Moments later Dylan Wiggins would hit Brady Lynott for a touchdown and then on the following possession the two would connect once again for yet another score.

West Sioux advances with a 45-7 victory.