West Sioux advances in the Iowa 1A football playoffs

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KELO) — The West Sioux Falcons football team advanced to the Iowa 1A Quarterfinals after beating Ridge View Friday night.

Turnovers were the theme early as the Falcons and Raptors combined for 3 straight in the opening quarter. West Sioux finally capitalized as Dylan Wiggins hit Carter Bultman for the game’s first points.

Ridge View would answer on their ensuing drive. Ernie Clayton’s 60 yard run helped setup a Cade Herriman touchdown on 4th and goal.

But West Sioux would answer with 14 straight points to take a 21-7 lead. After Ridge View cut the deficit in half, the Falcons responded as Wiggins would toss his 3rd touchdown of the first half as West Sioux led 28-14 at halftime.

They’d control the game from their, outscoring Ridge View 17-6 in the second half en route to the 45-20 victory.