YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Sioux Falls Stampede hopped on a bus, made a two-day trip to eastern Ohio and ended a six-game winless streak with a 3-2 win in overtime Friday night at the Covelli Centre. Gabe Temple scored the first goal and the overtime-winning goal of the game, while Grant Adams recorded his second career win after stopping 29 of 31 shots.

While the first quarter of the season has not gone in favor of the Sioux Falls Stampede, a resilient, no-quit team came out buzzing with the first strike of the game by forward Gabe Temple. Defenseman Brandon Chabrier connected with Temple on the power play who one-timed the puck over the shoulder goaltender Dominic Basse at the 12:59 of the period. Things stayed scoreless for the remainder of the period and the Herd took a 1-0 lead to the intermission with the shots on goal even at seven apiece.

The first four minutes of the second period went much like the remaining eight of the first as both teams made strong defensive efforts in front of goal. The Phantoms were able to squeak one past goaltender Grant Adams 4:12 into the period off the stick of John Beaton for his sixth goal of the season, assisted by Matthew Cassidy and Jan Kern. The Herd quickly responded with a goal from newcomer Will Dineen, who was acquired in a trade with the Omaha Lancers a day before the road trip, assisted by Luke Weilandt and Cam MacDonald to retake a 2-1 lead. The Phantoms outshot the Herd 13 to five in the period.