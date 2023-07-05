LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — West Lyon and Unity Christian are headed to the substate semifinals, following playoff wins on Wednesday.

Unity Christian opened the evening with a thrilling walk-off win. The Knights and Central Lyon went eight scoreless innings, before Braedon Bosma ended the contest with a single.

The Knights went on to the claim a 1-0 win.

The second game saw West Lyon pull away late. They jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but that would slowly increase as they muscled past West Sioux, 8-0.

West Lyon and Unity Christian will cross paths in Saturday’s substate semifinal. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in Larchwood.