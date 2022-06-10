SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KELO) — In Iowa high school softball, West Lyon visited Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night.

West Lyon struck first with a 3-run opening inning, headlined by Madison DeJong’s 2 RBI single. But the Warriors would answer an inning later as Emma Crooks cut the deficit in half with RBI single.

The two would continue to trade blows over the course of the game, but eventually West Lyon picked up the 6-4 victory.

The Wildcats improve to 10-3 with the win, while the Warriors see their 9-game win streak end, and are now 12-3 on the season.