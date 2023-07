LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — The West Lyon softball team punched its ticket to the Iowa Class 3A Region 1 championship game with an 11-1 win over Sioux Center Saturday.

The Wildcats surged ahead on Randi Childress’ two-run hit in the second inning, which gave the hosts a 3-1 lead.

West Lyon will now take on Estherville Lincoln Central on Tuesday.