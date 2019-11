BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) - South Dakota State turned in its most complete performance of the season, putting together a big second half in defeating Northern Iowa, 38-7, in a top-10 showdown between Missouri Valley Football Conference rivals Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The Jackrabbits, ranked eighth in the STATS FCS media poll and ninth by the Football Championship Subdivision coaches, matched a season high by forcing four turnovers in improving to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in league play. UNI, ranked fourth by the media and fifth by the coaches, had its four-game winning streak snapped in falling to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the MVFC.