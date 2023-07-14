LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — The West Lyon baseball team knocked off Forest City to advance to the Iowa High School Baseball state tournament on Tuesday, which marked the team’s 13th straight win.

After not getting the results they wanted in other sports this year, the Wildcats were hungry to make it to state baseball.

“Its been a goal for us. I mean, its kind of our goal coming into the season for sure. Not making it in football, and the basketball team got beat to go to state as well. Making it to state was a top priority for us, and we were able to make it happen,” senior pitcher Korey McKenney said.

When West Lyon punched its ticket to the state tournament, the team made sure to savor the moment.

“Them experiencing a dog pile, and me finding the coaches and giving them a big hug because these guys put in a lot of time, both the players and the coaches, and it’s just nice to see things work out and it was a lot of fun,” head coach Koury Kramer said.

As they prepare for their quarterfinal matchup, the Wildcats are going to keep it simple.

“Just keep on keeping on. Doing what we do, keeping practices short, sweet, and intense. The biggest thing for us to go down Tuesday is play loose, have fun, and go do what we do and try not to reinvent the wheel,” Kramer said.

The Wildcats are 24-2, but McKenney believes the team still has a lot to prove.

“To compete and show people that we belong there. We weren’t ranked all year in the coach’s association and had one of the better records. I mean, we kind of felt disrespected all year, but we made it and we’re ready to go show people what we’re made of,” McKenney said.

West Lyon will take on Van Buren County Tuesday at 1:30 at Merchants Park in Carrol.