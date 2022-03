DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — The West Lyon girls faced Ballard Thursday at the Iowa 3A State Tournament for a spot in the State Championship.

The Bombers would take control early, grabbing an 11 point lead, but West Lyon would rally back before half to trim that deficit to 7.

The Wildcats carried that momentum into the second half, coming all the way back to take a 37-36 lead at one point. But Ballard would retake the momentum and outlast the Wildcats 56-51.