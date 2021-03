BROOKINGS, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota played with a full deck Monday and the result was a quick and efficient 3-0 win against rival South Dakota State inside Frost Arena. Scores went 25-19, 25-13, 25-15.

It was the second consecutive win for USD against SDSU in as many nights, and the Coyotes’ 11th consecutive win in the series overall. It also brings this year’s Showdown Series to a 4-4 tie.