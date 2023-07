SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The West Lyon baseball team is headed to the Iowa 2A State Tournament, following Tuesday’s substate final win.

The Wildcats plated two runs in the fifth, leading to their narrow 2-0 win over Forest City.

West Lyon softball also had a shot at the state tournament, but they’d fall 3-1 to Estherville-Lutheran Central.

The Wildcat softball team finished the season with a 27-3 record.