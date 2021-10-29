West Lyon and Central Lyon advance, setting up Beef Bowl rematch

INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Both West Lyon and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock picked up wins in the Iowa 2A playoffs Friday night, setting up a rematch between the rivals next week.

West Lyon rolled past Spirit Lake 35-7, while Central Lyon/George-Little Rock cruised past Clear Lake 49-7.

The two rivals will now meet in the Pod #1 Championship in the Iowa 2A playoff with the winner heading to the UNI-Dome for the state semifinals.

West Lyon and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock met back on September 17th with the Wildcats picking up the narrow 21-14 win.

Since that loss the Lions have won 6 in a row including Friday night’s playoff victory, while West Lyon hasn’t dropped a game since September 10th, as they’ve won 7 straight heading into next week’s matchup.