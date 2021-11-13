West Lyon advances to the Iowa 2A State title game with overtime win against Williamsburg

CEDAR FALLS, IA (KELO) — In the Iowa Class 2a State semifinals West Lyon met Williamsburg.

The Wildcats trailed 7-0 in the second quarter when Jude Moser was met and stuffed at the one sending West Lyon to the sideline without any points.

Later in the second quarter, this time they finish off the drive with a Jaxon Meyer 2-yard run to tie the game at 7 at the break.

This game would need overtime and its the West Lyon defense rising up as Meyer comes away with the interception giving it back to the offense with a chance to win it. Two plays later, its Meyer who takes the snap and takes it in on as the Wildcats punch their ticket to next week’s 2a state championship 20-14 in overtime over Williamsburg.