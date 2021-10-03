West Central wins class B state softball championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — West Central taking on Dell Rapid St. Marys’ in the Class B state softball tournament

The Trojans would come out firing. Already up 1-0, with two runners on, Emilee Stofferahn would rope one down the line and it’ll get all the way to the fence scoring two runs making it 3-0 West Central.

The very next batter was Jocelyn Nielson and she would send a ball all the way to the fence. Two more runs come home and it’s now 5-0 Trojans.

Next inning, Stofferahn back at the plate and this time she would leave the park.

The West Central Trojans come to Sherman park on a mission and take home the state title 10-0 over Dell Rapid St. Marys