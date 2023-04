TEA, S.D. (KELO) — West Central defeated Tea Area 7-0 on the road Thursday afternoon.

The Trojans scored four runs in the first inning, added two in the second, and scored their final run on an Emillee Stofferahn inside-the-park home run in the fourth.

Caitlyn Hoff pitched a complete-game, four-hit shutout. She struck out 14 Titan hitters.

West Central is now 5-0 on the season.