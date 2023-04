HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The West Central softball team topped Dell Rapids 5-4 in a matchup of two unbeatens Saturday.

The Trojans scored one run in the first and then took a four-run advantage in the second on Hanna Raethz’s bases-clearing double in the second inning.

Emillee Stofferahn struck out 12 for the Trojans.

Jaycee Tebay drove in two runs for the Quarriers.