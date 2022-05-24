TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Six of the eight spots in the South Dakota Class ‘B’ State Baseball Tournament had already been decided, with just the Region 3 qualifiers left to be completed.

In one of the qualifiers, West Central faced Sioux Falls Christian for a spot in the State Tournament.

The Trojans opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 1st, as they led 2-0 after 1.

Sioux Falls Christian would answer back, as Cole Snyder stepped to the dish with the bases full, and cleared them with a double to put the Chargers up 3-2.

West Central, however, would answer back immediately with 2 runs in the home frame to regain the lead and they’d come way with the 12-7 victory.

In the other Region 3 Qualifier, defending State Champion Dell Rapids punched its ticket with a 6-3 victory over Lennox.