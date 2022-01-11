West Central girls win battle of unbeatens, Hamlin takes down Sioux Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was a top-five matchup in Class A Girls hoops as Number 5 Dakota Valley welcomed third-ranked West Central to town in a battle of undefeated teams. The Trojans outscored the Panthers 24-14 in the 4th quarter en route to the 64-53 victory.

Rylee Haldeman led the Trojans with 18 points in the victory, while Cambell Fisher added 14, and Tabor Teel chipped in 13.

Rylee Rosenquist paced the Panthers with a game-high 29 points. Grace Bass tallied 9, while Jorja VanDenHul added 7 in the loss.

In another Class A girls basketball matchup, Hamlin knocked off Sioux Valley 56-30 at the Sanford Pentagon.