West Central girls pull away from Baltic in season opener

BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Basketball season is off and running and on Tuesday night the Baltic girls hosted Class A Number 4 West Central.

It was a tight first quarter with the game even at 7 late into the opening period, but a 7-0 Trojan run to close the quarter gave West Central a 14-7 lead after 1.

The Trojans would pull away from there for the 57-31 victory to start their season off with a win. Baltic falls to 0-2 on the year.

West Central returns to action next Tuesday for their home opener against Mount Vernon/Plankinton. Baltic travels to Beresford this Friday.