HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The two-time defending Class ‘A’ State Soccer Champions West Central girls will be back in the title game to defend their title as they shutout Vermillion 4-0 in Saturday’s state semifinals.

The Trojans tallied three goals in the opening half, two of those coming from Molli Thornton. they’d add another in the second half as they controlled this match from start to finish en route to the 4-0 victory.

West Central will now face Tea Area, who beat Sioux Falls Christian 1-0 in the other semifinal, for the Class ‘A’ Girls State Soccer Championship on October 15. That match is set to start at 7:00 p.m.

It’ll be the fourth time in five years that the Trojans and Titans will clash for the state title.