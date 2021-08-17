West Central edges past Tea Area in State Championship rematch

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Tea Area and West Central have met in three consecutive Class ‘A’ Girls Soccer State Championships, and four out of the last 5. The Trojans have won three of those titles, including last year’s title with a 2-0 victory over the Titans.

The two Class ‘A’ powers met Tuesday night in Tea and played another hard fought, close contest. West Central Keeper Cambell Fischer was on her game early in the first half, coming up with several key saves to keep the Titans off the board.

Tea Area controlled much of the first half, but with 1:01 remaining in the half, West Central would break the scoreless tie as Sadie Berg won a battle for the loose ball and snuck it past the Titans keeper as the Trojans took a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

West Central would extend its lead to 2 early in the second half, but Tea Area would answer back minutes later with a goal of its own to pull back within 1. But the Titans couldn’t find the equalizer as West Central held on for the 2-1 victory.